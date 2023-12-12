Google introduces NotebookLM AI-powered note-taking app

In a groundbreaking move, Google has officially announced the launch of NotebookLM, an AI note-taking app that leverages the capabilities of its Gemini Pro large language model (LLM). This experimental app, originally known as Project Tailwind, was unveiled at Google I/O 2023 and has undergone substantial development. Now, powered by Gemini Pro, it’s ready for users aged 18 and above in the US and will soon make its way to other countries.

Google NotebookLM is not your average note-taking app; it’s a sophisticated tool designed to revolutionize the note-taking experience. Described by the company as a tool for “document understanding and reasoning,” NotebookLM introduces over a dozen powerful features, seamlessly integrating reading, note-taking, and writing for an enhanced user experience.

One of the standout features of NotebookLM is the dedicated noteboard space, providing users with a centralized hub for efficient note-taking. This feature allows for easy pinning of quotes from chat exchanges, excerpts from sources, and personal notes, streamlining organization and accessibility.

A significant improvement comes in the form of automatic citation sharing. When responding to user queries, NotebookLM can automatically share citations from sources, offering users a comprehensive view by allowing them to navigate from a citation to the source. Users can save these responses as notes, complete with citations, enhancing the overall reference system.

NotebookLM takes note-taking to the next level by suggesting actions based on user activities. For instance, when selecting a passage from a source, the platform may propose summarizing the text to a new note or assist in deciphering technical language, boosting user productivity.

In the realm of writing enhancement, NotebookLM provides tools for refining and improving the quality of writing. From polishing prose to refining ideas, the platform guides users in creating well-crafted and impactful notes. It also suggests related ideas from sources based on the user’s recent writing, fostering creativity and coherence.

One of the remarkable improvements of NotebookLM is its ability to organize curated notes into structured documents. Users can select a set of notes and request the creation of something new, with the platform suggesting formats such as thematic outlines or study guides. Custom instructions in the chat box allow for flexibility and personalization in document creation.

When users are ready to work on the final version of their documents, NotebookLM offers a one-click export to Google Docs, streamlining the transition from notes to polished documents.

While currently available to select users, Google emphasizes that NotebookLM is an ongoing experiment that will evolve based on user feedback. With its array of features, this AI-powered note-taking app is set to redefine the way we capture and organize information.