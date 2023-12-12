US ebook revenues were down 1.2% in September 2023

Ebook revenues in the United States were down 1.2% compared to the first nine months of 2022, which was $749.9 million. Digital audiobook sales were up 14.5%, reaching $628.3 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 12.8%, coming in at $9.3 million. On a year-to-date basis, ebook revenues were down 1.2% compared to the first nine months of 2022 for $749.9 million. Digital audiobooks were up 14.5%, reaching $628.3 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 12.8%, coming in at $9.3 million.

Trade (Consumer Books) revenues were down 0.4% in September, reaching $905.9 million. In terms of physical paper format revenues during September, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were up 7.2%, coming in at $379.2 million; Paperbacks were down 4.9%, with $299.1 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 39.5% to $11.3 million; and Special Bindings were up 11.8%, with $27.1 million in revenue.

Year-to-date Trade revenues were down 0.1%, at $6.4 billion for the first nine months. Hardback revenues were up 2.4%, coming in at $2.2 billion; Paperbacks were down 2.2%, with $2.3 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 23.4% to $109.5 million; and Special Bindings were up 2.7%, with $143.4 million in revenue.

