Inkycal v3 is a Raspberry Pi-powered e-paper marvel for your desk

Ace Innovation Lab’s latest creation, the Inkycal v3, is poised to redefine your workspace with its eco-friendly and customizable e-paper dashboard. Driven by the Raspberry Pi Zero W SBC, this sleek device effortlessly organizes and displays information, CNX-Software reported.

At its core, the Inkycal v3 merges the power of a Raspberry Pi Zero W with a 7.5-inch e-paper display and a custom driver board, forming a cohesive and integrated system. The one thing about the Inkycal v3 that catches your attention right away is its elegant design which makes it stand out from the rest. It features a slim 13 x 18cm frame with a black-and-white bezel that tastefully conceals its components.

What truly sets the Inkycal v3 apart is its modular approach to home screen settings. Users can effortlessly tailor their dashboards with features such as a calendar, image and slideshow display, RSS feeds, stock tickers, weather updates, and Todoist modules. Configuration is a breeze, thanks to the user-friendly web app that requires no coding skills, making the Inkycal v3 accessible to users of all levels.

Community support is integral, and Inkycal v3 boasts an active Discord channel where users can seek assistance and connect with a growing community of supporters and contributors. Weighing under 150 grams, the Inkycal v3 is not just powerful but also portable, making it a versatile addition to any workspace.

Aceinnolab’s commitment to open-source principles is evident with the release of the Inkycal v3 software under the reciprocal GNU General Public License 3. This encourages exploration and collaboration within the user community. Efficiency takes center stage with a custom-built display driver, enhancing the overall performance of the Inkycal v3. The reduction in thickness from 12mm to 10mm adds a sleek touch to its profile.

Upon purchase, customers receive a fully pre-assembled unit, complete with a Raspberry Pi Zero W, a 7.5-inch e-paper display, and a pre-flashed microSD card for immediate use. Users can personalize their screens effortlessly through premade modules such as Calendar, Agenda, Image showcase, Slideshow, RSS/ATOM feeds, stock tickers, weather updates, Todoist integration, and even random jokes.

Aceinnolab offers a $15 discount until December 20th, making the Inkycal v3 available for $175. Furthermore, a $50 discount on future purchases awaits customers returning a functioning Inkycal, aligning with Aceinnolab’s commitment to sustainability.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming release of a larger 12.48-inch three-color display, as Aceinnolab continues to push the boundaries of personalized, eco-friendly desk organization with the Inkycal v3.