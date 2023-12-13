Kyobo Bookstore unveils new sam7.8 e-reader device with note taking capability

In an exciting development for e-book fans in South Korea, Kyobo Bookstore is thrilled to announce the release of the second-generation e-book reader, the sam7.8, the website Slist.kr reported. Set to hit the shelves soon, this e-reader boasts a 7.8-inch E Ink panel with innovative handwriting capabilities, offering readers an experience that mirrors the size and feel of traditional paperbacks.

The advancements in the new sam7.8 are not just skin deep. With a faster 1.8GHz processor and a substantial 3 GB RAM, the device promises a smoother and more responsive environment for accessing e-books and audiobooks. Kyobo Bookstore is committed to providing a cutting-edge reading experience, and these hardware upgrades ensure just that.

The flat panel design, a signature feature of the Sam series, remains intact. Users can choose between classic black and pristine white, adding a touch of personalization to their reading companion. The sleek and modern look aligns seamlessly with the device’s functionality.

One notable addition to the sam7.8 is the introduction of a flip cover case, not only enhancing the overall design but also serving a practical purpose. Users can now carry their e-reader anywhere, resembling the ease of reading a physical book or jotting down notes on the go.

Pre-orders kick off on the 11th, offering early birds a chance to enjoy exclusive benefits. Customers purchasing during this period will receive a dedicated case, a stylus pen for enhanced interaction, and a complimentary 6-month unlimited subscription to Sam’s extensive e-book and audiobook library.

Kyobo Bookstore has been a trailblazer in the e-reader market, consistently selling over 10,000 devices annually. The surge in content purchases, with a remarkable 46 percent increase from e-reader owners, underscores the growing popularity of digital reading. The sam7.8 is not just a device; it’s a testament to Kyobo Bookstore’s commitment to evolving with the digital era, providing readers with a revolutionary way to immerse themselves in the world of literature.