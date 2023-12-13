Prince Harry’s Spare reigns supreme – Amazon’s bestselling book of 2023

In a literary twist that captivated readers around the globe, Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, has clinched the coveted title of Amazon’s bestselling book of 2023, The Bestseller reported. Spare has become a bestseller for a compelling blend of reasons that tap into the natural curiosity inherent in all of us, especially when the narrative involves the royal family. The public’s fascination with the inner workings of the monarchy, coupled with Prince Harry’s candid and honest account, has created a literary sensation.

At the heart of its success lies Prince Harry’s unfiltered storytelling, offering readers a front-row seat to his life experiences. The honesty with which he shares his journey is not only entertaining but also eloquent and engaging, inviting readers to connect with the human behind the royal title. In a world often shrouded in glamour and protocol, Spare stands out as a genuine and relatable narrative, weaving a tale that resonates with a broad spectrum of readers. Prince Harry’s willingness to share the highs and lows of his life adds a layer of authenticity that transcends the royal context, making Spare a captivating and must-read book of the year.

Amazon also compiles an annual list of the top 20 print and e-book titles based on sales and pre-orders. While the Prince Harry autobiography has taken the crown this year, the culinary world takes a prominent spot on the list. Two cookbooks by Nathan Anthony, Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book and Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book showcase the nation’s continued obsession with cooking and food trends. In a nod to the popularity of air fryers, four more air fryer-related titles secure spots among the bestselling books of the year.

Bonnie Garmus’ Lessons in Chemistry (Doubleday) and Richard Osman’s The Last Devil to Die: The Thursday Murder Club 4 (Viking) follow in the rankings, offering readers a diverse literary landscape. Osman, who dominated the charts last year, returns with a gripping tale that held its ground in the competitive world of bestselling books.

Unsurprisingly, the Harry Potter series (Bloomsbury) continues to enchant readers, claiming the top five most-read spots this year. Prince Harry’s Spare makes a notable appearance among these beloved classics. Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead and J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring demonstrate their enduring appeal by securing spots on the list for the second year in a row.

Lisa de Meyer, UK books country manager at Amazon, reflects on the eclectic mix of bestselling books, noting how they provide a fascinating snapshot of the year. Whether readers seek escapism through cozy crime, dive into the world of science with a remarkable woman, or explore conscious eating trends, the bestseller charts of 2023 offer a rich literary tapestry.

As the year draws to a close, Spare stand as a testament to the diverse and captivating stories that captured readers’ hearts. Prince Harry’s foray into the literary world has not only claimed the top spot on the Amazon bestseller list but has also contributed to a year of literary exploration and enjoyment for readers of all tastes. It is also fascinating how diverse literary tastes are, ranging from Prince Harry’s personal story to the culinary world and the enduring magic of Harry Potter.