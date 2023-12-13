Amazon has a sale on Kindle devices with free shipping before Christmas

Amazon has announced a Kindle sale. Not only are the Kindle devices offered at a discount but the retailer is also promising deliveries well ahead of Christmas. Here are the details.

The Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB is now selling for $125, down from the usual price of $140.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids 16 GB is selling for $145, which is $25 less than the regular price of $170.

The Kindle Scribe 16 GB is selling for $270, which is $70 less than the regular price of $340.

All models qualify for free shipping, with the delivery date currently set for December 18 as of this writing. Additionally, there’s an express delivery option available, ensuring you receive the device the very next day.

Then there is the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle also available for $335, which is $115 less than the usual price of $450.

Amazon is however mentioning a slightly longer delivery date of around December 22 to 24, which is still ahead of Christmas.

So, if you missed out on your holiday shopping and wish the devices to reach you ahead of the big day, now is your chance.