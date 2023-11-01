Vault Partners with Ebook and Audiobook Publisher Atheon

Vault Comics and Atheon Books have recently announced a mutually beneficial partnership to publish each other’s library titles, with the first works to be released in 2024. Atheon Books is one of the leading publishers of ebooks and audiobooks with genres like science fiction, LitRPG, and fantasy. Vault Comics has a similar genre and publishes digital comics and graphic novels.

Atheon Books has seen massive growth due to their collection of audiobooks in the past decade. Subsequently, Vault Comics has been making huge waves with its entry into the $2.2 billion American Comics Industry.

Their deal aims to provide access to the readers in a new, fast-paced market. Vault Comics will create graphic novels and comics on titles under Atheon Books. Similarly, Atheon will create audiobooks and ebooks based on Vault’s titles.

“We’ve been talking off and on about a partnership for a while and the timing was finally right,” said Vault CEO Damian Wassel in an interview last week. “We’re both looking for ways to expand our business, and we both have a lot to offer.”

According to the Audio Publishers Association annual sales survey, audiobooks have grown steadily and are now a $1.8 billion market. Over 50% of American adults have listened to at least one audiobook. There has been a clear trend of listeners binge-ing an entire series in one go.

Both giants expect to get positive feedback on their new works in each other’s libraries. Readers and audiobook listeners are bound to get excited about the new titles to be released in the future. Moreover, they can enjoy their favorite works in the form of comics, graphic novels, ebooks, and audiobooks. Therefore, both companies are clearly aiming to increase their library in their respective sectors.