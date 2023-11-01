New Kindle sale will let you pick a refurbed Kindle Paperwhite for just $25

Looking for a Kindle at real cheap pricees? Woot is holding a sale where refurbished Kindle e-reader devices are on offer, some as low as just $25. Amazon claims that each of the Kindles has been thoroughly inspected and restored wherever necessary to ensure they work as desired. All of the devices also come with a warranty, which means these are usually safe to buy and use. Some might carry visible signs of having been used before, though there usually aren’t extensive marks or dents to deter buyers from picking these up again.

Among the more affordable options you have include a Kindle Paperwhite 3 which is now on offer for just $24.99. It is the 2015 model Kindle Paperwhite with a 6-inch touch-enabled display and integrated front light. The e-reader is Wi-Fi enabled and comes with 4 GB of internal storage.

A more recent 2018 model Kindle Paperwhite is on sale too. You also get to choose from a range of color options as well, which includes Black, Plum, Sage, and Steel Blue. Storage options range from 8 GB and 32 GB. Prices range from $34.99 to $49.99, depending on the color and storage you opt for.

Then, there is a 10th-generation entry-level Kindle on sale too, with prices starting at $29.99. It is a 2019 model Kindle device and is ad-enabled, which means there are going to be ads shown on the lock screen.

Other options you have include a 2017 model second-gen Kindle Oasis. The e-reader comes with a 7-inch 300 PPI E Ink display with a built-in front light. It comes in a single Graphite color option and is available in either 8 GB or 32 GB configuration. Prices start at $79.99 for the 8 GB model while the 32 GB version can be bought for $99.99.

The latest generation Kindle Oasis, even though it dates back around 5 years now, is also on sale. Here, the options you have include the 8 GB model in a Graphite shade that is priced at $119.99. Next, you have the 32 GB model which is priced at $149.99. Color options you have here include Graphite and Champagne Gold.

The sale is going to be live till November 8th or till stocks last. So, if you are in the race you better hurry.