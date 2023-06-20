Voice Actors Threatened by AI-Generated Narrators

AI has already entered the world of audio narration, making voice actors wary of the technology. AI has the potential to clone the voice of artists, leading to cheaper and faster production of audiobooks. So, their concerns are obvious.

Apple Books and Google Play are already using AI-generated audiobook narrators. In January, Apple quietly launched dozens of AI-narrated audiobooks in the names of Madison and Jackson. Google also offers an option to auto-narrate audiobooks, claiming that this will make producing audiobooks simple and affordable.

The growing presence of AI in audiobook narration has human narrators under stress.

“I refuse VO work that states they’ll take my voice and make an AI model from it. The best way to protect myself is to just stay away,” said Brad Ziffer, a voice actor with 14 years of experience.

But it’s not just about audiobooks. AI-generated narrators seem to threaten everyone who uses their voices to make their livelihood. Recently, an Oregon-based radio station has debuted the world’s first AI DJ to broadcast an AI version of its noon host, Ashley Elzinga, using RadioGPT software.

Remie Michelle Clarke, an award-winning vocal artist known for her Irish accent that backs ads for Mastercard, Mazda, and Microsoft Bing in Ireland, found her voice morphed for a modest monthly fee.

“It’s completely bizarre. When you see your voice has been shifted and tampered with … there’s something so invasive about it,” Michelle Clarke said.

Bev Standing, the Canadian voice actor who has worked for many reputable clients, has never narrated for TikTok. But she found her voice in everyone on TikTok – narrating car videos, advertising investment tools, etc.

“For about three days, it was fun. “But as soon as my business brain kicked in, it wasn’t,” Standing said.

Although AI may speed up and drop the costs of making and publishing videos, this is not going to swap out human narrators for AI narrators. This is because people are highly sensitive to sound, and the quality of voice matters so much to them. Although AI narrators can generate human-like voices, it’s not easy to connect with listeners.