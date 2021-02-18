Waze can now stream Audible Audiobooks when driving

Waze is a very popular mapping app for Android and iOS. You can easily get driving directions and when you need to make turns. The company has just announced Audible integration, so drivers can listen to audiobooks and podcasts. Members can access to over 600,000 Audible Originals and a ton of other content.

Audible members can listen on Waze by simply opening the Waze app and tapping the music note icon to select Audible as their audio player. They can start enjoying audio content directly through Waze right away, including Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts. Audible members will also receive next turn directions from Waze inside the Audible app. Waze already integrates with tons of other audio apps including Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, NPR, and more.

“We are very excited to kick off 2021 by welcoming Audible into the Audio Player family,” said Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze. “Audible is such a beloved brand with a huge catalogue of content and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it straight to their drives. Our users have already driven over 100 billion kilometers while listening to content from streaming services on our Audio Player, and we can’t wait to bring this experience to even more users thanks to our collaboration with Audible.”

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our members around the world a new way to access Audible,” said Derek Murphy, VP, Business Development at Audible. “Whether you’re listening to the latest Audible Original or catching up on a recent best-seller, Audible on Waze allows you to seamlessly enjoy audio content that entertains, inspires and informs you.”



