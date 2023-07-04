Yen Audio announces ‘s audiobook adaptations of thrilling novels

Yen Audio, known for its exceptional audiobook adaptations, made a splash at the Anime Expo 2023 during the Yen Press Industry Panel. They announced their plans to release five highly anticipated audiobook adaptations of Yen On novels. As reported by BleedingCool, this exciting lineup includes Yami-hara, Goblin Slayer, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, and The Executioner and Her Way of Life. With these additions, Yen Audio further solidifies its position as a leading provider of immersive storytelling experiences.

Yami-hara

Delving into the realm of horror, Yen Audio introduces Yami-hara, a spine-chilling mystery novel by acclaimed author Mizuki Tsujimura. Known for her works like Lonely Castle in the Mirror and the manga series A School Frozen in Time, Tsujimura takes readers on a haunting journey. This audiobook, slated for a November 2023 release, marks Yen Audio’s first foray into the horror genre, promising a thrilling experience for listeners.

Goblin Slayer

For fans of fantasy and action, Goblin Slayer is a must-listen. This gripping light novel, manga, and anime franchise follows the young Priestess and her encounter with a relentless warrior known as Goblin Slayer. Their quest to eradicate goblins captivated audiences worldwide. With its intense battles and immersive RPG elements, Goblin Slayer has become a fan-favorite. Now, Yen Audio brings this epic adventure to life in audiobook format, scheduled for release in November 2023.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Join Bell Cranel, a determined adventurer, in the enchanting world of Orario where heroes seek fame and fortune in the treacherous Dungeon. However, Bell’s aspirations extend beyond mere glory. In Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, this charming protagonist dreams of becoming a hero and finding love. Filled with humor and unexpected encounters, this light novel series, accompanied by manga adaptations and an anime, has captured the hearts of many. Listeners can look forward to immersing themselves in this captivating tale when the audiobook series launches in November 2023.

I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level

Prepare for a delightful comedic fantasy with I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level. Follow the story of Azusa, an undying witch in a new world, as she embarks on a stress-free life of hunting slimes. However, after centuries of this seemingly mundane job, Azusa finds herself possessing incredible powers. This light novel series, accompanied by manga adaptations and a recent anime release, promises an entertaining and light-hearted listening experience. Stay tuned for the audiobook series set to release in December 2023.

The Executioner and Her Way of Life

Enter a world where the arrival of “lost ones” sparks chaos and the duty of extermination falls to the young Executioner, Menou. In The Executioner and Her Way of Life, Menou’s encounter with an impossible-to-kill girl named Akari sets in motion a life-altering journey. This captivating light novel series, published by Yen Press, boasts a captivating narrative and a unique blend of genres. With the anime adaptation making waves since its debut, fans can soon immerse themselves in the audiobook rendition, set to release in December 2023.

Yen Audio’s latest lineup of audiobook adaptations promises to captivate fans across various genres. Whether you seek horror, fantasy, comedy, or compelling storytelling, mark your calendars for these thrilling releases that will transport you to vibrant worlds filled with adventure and emotion.