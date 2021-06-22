Yoto audio player for kids to have Disney and Pixar-based audiobooks

Kids who swear by their Yoto Player, as the perfect bedtime aid now have expanded listening options in the form of stories based on Disney and Pixar movies. These include the likes of The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Finding Nemo, Toy Story 3, Bambi, and The Incredibles. The kids will get to listen to short audiobooks based on these.

The new content will be in addition to other Disney stuff that the audiobook device already offers. Most of the stories are in the short format and usually last around 16 mins or so. For instance, the My First Disney Classics Bedtime Storybook has a runtime of 16 mins. Those should be long enough to catch the attention of the kids without boring them.

This comes within just weeks of the company hiring key staff members from the world of publishing. They include Ravina Bajwa, Rebecca Oku, Jessica Maslen, and Lauren Nazareth who will be joining the London-based start-ups existing editorial team to churn out more varied and immersive content for the kids. With all of these developments, the company is hoping to emerge as a key player in the field of audio entertainment targeted at the kid’s community.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.