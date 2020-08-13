Barnes and Noble issues new update for the Nook

Barnes and Noble has just published a rare firmware update for many of their Nook e-readers. Software update 52.0.78 is being pushed out and includes a number of bug fixes and enhancements. One of the most notable is author names always showing as their first and last name. This is useful if you like reading ebooks by the same author, it is easier to sort in your library. There is also a progress bar on your library, letting you know how far you are in various ebooks and also there’s now a line beneath completed books showing completed date. There is likely other aspects of this update, but Barnes and Noble does not publish changelogs anymore.



