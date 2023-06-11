Barnes and Noble leaks new cases for the Nook Glowlight Plus 2023 model

Barnes and Noble are gearing up to launch their flagship e-reader, the Nook Glowlight Plus, in the next few weeks. They are already taking pre-orders in their bookstores, but haven’t yet announced the product online. The bookseller has just posted new case covers for the Nook on their website; however, they only have placeholder pictures and not the full imagery for said cases. They will launch the new 7.8-inch e-reader with the following case colours; lilac, rose gold, grey denim, and black.

The Nook Glowlight Plus features a 7.8-inch E INK e-paper display with 300 PPI. Users can read at night via the front-lit display and colour temperature system. There will be 32GB of internal storage, and this device can play audiobooks via Bluetooth for the first time. The Nook store on the Glowlight Plus will have an ebook section and an audiobook section. If you have already purchased audiobooks, they will appear in your library. The e-reader can also be used in the bathtub or the beach since it is waterproof with IPX8 so it can stay submerged in fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

One of the great things about the Nook Glowlight Plus is its physical page turn buttons on the right side. You can quickly press them to turn pages, allowing you to hold the device with one hand while commuting or juggling small kids. A home button on the bottom will take you back to the home screen, no matter how many sub-menus you are in.

