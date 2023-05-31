New B&N Nook Glowlight 4 Plus appears in a product page at company retail store

There have already been reports about B&N coming up with a new Nook device – the Nook Glowlight 4 Plus having a 7.8-inch e-paper display. It is going to be their new flagship e-reader and there already are reports of things being in the final stages right now. A Reddit user has come up with what can be considered a B&N Nook product page put up at one of the company’s retail stores. Among them, the Nook Glowlight 4 Plus is marked as ‘Coming Soon’ but there is some bit of specs already given.

As has already been discussed before, the upcoming Nook Glowlight 4 Plus is going to be the second generation version of the Nook Glowlight Plus that the company had introduced in 2019 before being discontinued in the summer of 2022. Cut back to the present and from what the product page reveals, the Nook Glowlight 4 Plus is going to feature a 7.8-inch E Ink display with 300 PPI resolution. The display will benefit from what is being described as ‘GlowLight illumination + night mode’ tech which essentially is another way to describe adjustable front light and colour temperature.

What is interesting about the upcoming new Nook device is that it will have audiobook support this time, something that has been missing on a Nook so far. The upcoming Nook will come with a headphone jack as well as Bluetooth support, which means you can couple it with a Bluetooth speaker if not a headphone jack right away to listen to audiobooks. There are also going to be the usual page turn buttons on either side as well. Besides these, the e-reader is mentioned to have 32 gigs of native storage and will have waterproof feature.

There is nothing much else that is known at the moment and does not find mention on the company website as well. That said, what seems certain is that the device is expected to be announced formally pretty soon. It is going to be interesting to see how it turns out to be and how it fares against the competition. Stay tuned.