Little Ape e-note can be the best learning aid your child can have

Here is a new e-note device that has come onto the scene. However, unlike the scores of its ilk already dotting the landscape, this one is different in that it is aimed squarely at the student community. Aptly named the Little Ape learning machine, the new e-note impresses with its looks and features. Its makers, Yuanfudao that has been providing children with AI-based learning aids for more than a decade now said the new Little Ape e-note enables children to learn quickly and efficiently without getting overwhelmed by the topic.

Among the primary benefits of course is going to be the eye-friendly attribute of the e-note device, something that is further enhanced by the markedly reduced blue light emission that the E Ink display stands for. The accompanying stylus comes with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and does not need to be charged. The pen also comes with an integrated eraser feature. The company is claiming the stylus together with the writing surface is designed to offer a smooth and natural writing experience.

Coming to the device itself, the e-note is designed to serve as a rich learning resource for students. Towards that, it comes with over 140 million questions including those with higher difficulty levels. Plus, there is a huge question bank available too, with question papers sourced from different regions. Besides these, the e-note also comes with textbook exercises as well while the collaboration with leading education content publishers ensures the students always have the learning material they need.

Then there also is a rich database of lectures on various subjects that the students can make the most of. The students will also benefit from the image recognition correction feature that the e-note comes with. Besides, the e-note will also let the students develop their handwriting and English pronunciation skills. Overall, the e-note is designed to complement what the children are already learning from school while developing problem-solving skills. There already are millions of videos explaining complex topics in simple terms that the children will have access to.

Also, thanks to the smart AI capabilities of the e-note device, it can suggest changes in dictations or explain and automate the dictation process. Similarly, it can write, criticize, and give lectures as well. With all the resources that the e-note has to offer, students can always practice the subjects that they have been taught in school on the same day, ensuring they are always up to date with a particular topic.

On the whole, it’s like having your own personal tutor with you at all times, ready to provide you with all the assistance that you may need at all times. No wonder, all of this can be of huge help to the parents. The good thing here is that the e-note comes with inherent support for English, thus enhancing its appeal worldwide. Also, there are ample puzzles onboard as well for the students to have some fun in between studies.

Coming to specs, the e-note comes powered by a Qualcomm octa-core chipset that is paired with 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of native storage. The 10.3-inch E Ink display offers 227 PPI resolution. It weighs quite convenient 445 grams and has product dimensions of 185 x 225 x 6.9 mm. It runs Android 11 and comes with a 4000 mAh battery. Connectivity options it supports include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 along with a USB Type-C interface. Other features of the Little Ape e-note include a dual mic, dual speakers, and a rear cam. The stylus and a device cover are part of the device bundle. The tablet also features a skin-friendly lychee pattern leather cover at the rear.

The Little Ape learning e-note device can be ordered via the Good e-Reader Store for $799.99.