Barnes and Noble Nook e-Readers are all on Sale

Barnes and Noble have just put their entire Nook e-reader and tablet lineup on sale. This is a big deal because they rarely run promotions on their e-readers. The Nook Glowlight 4 regular price is $149.99 and can be yours today for $129.99. Their flagship Nook Glowlight 4 Plus street price is $199.99 but slashed to $179.99. The Lenovo Nook 9 is also on sale for $129, a substantial savings. You can order them from the central Barnes and Noble website, but I am unsure if individual stores will match the price.

I recommend the Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 Plus. It has a large 7.8-inch e-paper display with a matte screen protector installed at the factory to reduce glare. It is waterproof and has audiobook functionality and page turn buttons to make ebook reading enjoyable due to the 300 PPI resolution.

