Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 on sale for $129

Barnes and Noble released the Nook Glowlight 4 a month ago and it is already on sale. The normal price is $149.99 and it is now available for $129.99. This deal is available on their website and will be honored in all of their bookstores. This savings is apart of their Fall in Love with Books campaign. This is the first time that this e-reader has ever been discounted, so if you are on the fence whether or not to buy it, I would recommend pulling the trigger as soon as possible.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 features a 6-inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1072×1404 and 300 PPI. The screen is not flush with the bezel and instead has a sunken screen. There is an all-new screen protector installed on the factory level, which helps protect the plastic e-paper display. There are series of white and amber LED lights, so you can control the front-lit display and color temperature system. This will be customized with a two slider bars in the settings menu. The front-lit display can only be tuned to automatically turn on, at specific time of day. It does not have an ambient light sensor, instead it relies on the time of day. There are physical page turn buttons on both sides of the screen, and they curl inwards, towards the back. At the bottom of the unit, is the home button, this is denoted by the N. If you press it, you will go back to the home screen, if you hold it for a couple of seconds, the front-lit display will turn on.

Underneath the hood is an Allwinner B300 quadcore 1.5 GHZ CPU processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You will be able to charge the reader with a USB-C cable, this is the first time B&N has ever employed a modern port on any of their E INK devices. It has Bluetooth 5.1 and WIFI 802.11 b/g/n to connect to the online bookstore, to purchase and download ebooks. Barnes and Noble has hotspots in all of their bookstores, which you can also connect to. The Nook has the ability to sideload in your own personal collection of digital content. It officially supports EPUB and PDF, you can also buy ebooks from other bookstores in these two formats and load them in via Adobe Digital Editions, since both formats handle digital rights management (DRM.) You can also borrow books from the public library with Overdrive, you would download them from the Overdrive website to your computer and then use Adobe Digital Editions to then sideload them to the Nook. Since this is a dedicated e-reader with no note taking functionality, this helps with battery life. You should get around four weeks of usage, thanks to the 1400 mAh battery.

This is the fastest Nook e-reader ever made. You can check out our comprehensive hands on review and watch our videos on it.

