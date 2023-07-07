Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 Plus is now available for pre-order

Barnes and Noble announced the Glowlight 4 Plus e-reader this week, and it is now available for pre-order on the bookseller’s website and in over 600 retail stores. The device retails for $199.99. However, Premium Members Save 10% Off the Regular Price and now through 7/14, Save an Additional 10%. The company also has several cases in a myriad of colours to protect it from the rigours of the world. The Plus model will be shipping out to customers in the first week of September, and customers can also pre-order it from the Good e-Reader Store.

The Glowlight 4 Plus features a 7.8-inch E INK E-paper display with a resolution of 1,404 x 1,872 and 300 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It has a front-lit display and colour temperature system to provide warm and cool lighting; slider bars control the screen’s luminosity.

Underneath the hood is an Allwinner B300 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor with 2GB of LP-DDR4x RAM and 32GB of internal storage; no SD card will increase it further. You can connect to the internet to buy audiobooks and ebooks from the Barnes and Noble store with Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n. There will be a separate section for audiobooks and ebooks. You can listen to audiobooks with a 3.5mm headphone jack or connect wireless headphones or earbuds via Bluetooth 5.0. A USB-C port will charge the device or transfer digital content to the e-reader. It is powered by a 2500 maH battery, which should provide about a month’s worth of reading before recharging. The dimensions are 198.36 x 146.86 x 7.77 mm and weighs 285g.

