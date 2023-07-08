Onyx Boox to be part of the mega Amazon Prime Day flash sale event

Onyx Boox announced it will be joining the Amazon Prime Day party this year and will make available several of its latest e-note devices at special discounted prices. Specifically, it is the Tab Ultra, Tab Ultra C, and Tab Mini C that are going to be part of the mega Amazon sale event scheduled on July 11-12, the Chinese firm stated via its Reddit channel. Boox however isn’t revealing the deals just yet, but there are going to be special prices, it can be expected. All of this makes one more reason to look forward to the Amazon event slated to kick off just days later.

Meanwhile, here is a brief introduction to the Boox e-note devices just in case you aren’t already familiar with it.

Tab Ultra

The Tab Ultra comes across as a monochrome e-paper tablet device featuring a 10.3-inch E Ink Carta display. Powered by a high-performance Qualcomm octa-core CPU and a proprietary GPU, this device delivers exceptional computing capabilities. With a generous 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, as well as the option to expand storage via a microSD card slot, users have ample space for their files and data. The E Ink screen fosters an environment conducive to concentrated thinking and efficient workflow, thus enhancing productivity, something that is aided further with the bundled stylus pen.

Tab Ultra C

Tab Ultra C is an exciting variation of the Tab Ultra, incorporating a color E Ink screen powered by the state-of-the-art Kaleido 3 technology. The display which retains the 300 PPI resolution of monochrome E Ink panel but enhances color resolution to 150 PPI (from the previous 100 PPI) allows for immersive colors that are as comforting to the eyes as the brilliant monochrome. Whether utilized for work or other activities, Tab Ultra C provides a visually captivating and aesthetically pleasing environment to enhance user engagement.

Tab Mini C

The Tab Mini C is the newest addition to the company’s e-note lineup of devices. It features a vibrant 7.8-inch color E Ink display enhanced by the cutting-edge Kaleido 3 technology. This device boasts a configuration of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, which makes it perfectly suited for a variety of activities. Whether you’re browsing colorful comics and manga or unleashing your creativity through sketching and illustrating ideas, Tab Mini C offers a captivating and immersive experience.