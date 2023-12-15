Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 Plus Sold Out

The Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 Plus is the booksellers latest generation e-reader. It has a large 7.8-inch e-paper display with a matte screen protector installed at the factory to reduce glare. It is waterproof and has audiobook functionality and page turn buttons to make ebook reading enjoyable. The device has been in stock online and in stores since it was released in July 2023. Due to the reader’s success, it is out of stock online, and I was told there is no date on which it will be available again. Some stores still have them in stock, but you should check the BN website, to ensure that your local bookstore still has them available.

This is the first time the Nook Glowlight 4 Plus has been completely sold out online. It couldn’t come at a worse time since it is so close to Christmas, and likely, some people still want to buy one as a gift for themselves or a loved one or have received a gift card and want to use it to subsidize the premium e-reader.

I feel that Barnes and Noble will have to contract out Netronix to undergo another production run of the Nook Glowlight 4 Plus, but since it is so close to Christmas, it likely won’t be manufactured. Units will be shipped to the bookseller’s warehouse sometime in January but probably won’t be until April since the Chinese New Year occurs in early March. Traditionally, people don’t go back to work for two weeks.

