Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 with Pearl Pink back in stock

Barnes and Noble released the NOOK Glowlight 4 in a limited edition Pearl Pink in 2022, and within a few months, they were all sold out. There is good news for people who want this e-reader. The company has just put them back in stock, but they are not available in the bookstores but as online exclusives. There is no information on how many units are available before they sell out again, so I would act fast. You can order them right now on the Good e-Reader Store for $159.99 or the Barnes and Noble website.

The Pearl Pink, limited edition hardware, is the same as the NOOK Glowlight 4 that came out in 2021. When they issued the Pearl Pink Limited Edition in the summer of 2022, it immediately captivated an audience that wanted some colour variation, without a case. The bulk of the colour scheme is white on the front and pink on the back platting. Pink stands out since nobody else in the industry provides sharp colours like this.

Why did Barnes and Noble go with Pink instead of another colour? They made a bunch of colour combinations and evaluated them internally, but also sent them to bookstores all over the United States. Pearl Pink was the clear winner, and most staff loved the colour, so B&N decided to go with that for now. I think it is very likely that in the future, more Nooks will have different colour combinations.

