The best new e-readers of 2023

The year 2023 is drawing to a close and there has been enough e-readers and e-notes launched to keep us engaged all year through. However, as we approach the end of another exciting year, it is also time to retrospect on the most exciting developments – the best new e-readers that were released this year.

If you are looking to invest in a new e-reader or get one on sale, you can’t go wrong with anything on our list. They represent the best of the best.

1. PocketBook InkPad 4

The company has consistently produced high-quality e-reader and e-note devices. With the new PocketBook InkPad 4, they seem to have excelled at what they do best. Featuring a 7.8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display with a 300 PPI resolution, the screen is crisp and clear. The relatively large size makes it ideal for reading e-books and manga. The page turn buttons are accommodated at the bottom, a key design feature that has become the hallmark of PocketBook devices. This design choice is less intrusive compared to when the buttons are placed on the side bezel.

While it may not have the most expansive bookstore, you can always sideload your own content. Its inherent English support is a significant advantage over Chinese offerings, putting it in good stead in the international scene. Moreover, it is waterproof too. If you want to buy it, it is available for $259 from the Good e-Reader Store.

2. B&N Nook Glowlight 4 Plus

The company has always had one of the best ecosystems to support its line of e-readers. The only thing missing was a top-notch e-reader. This gap has been filled with the new B&N Nook Glowlight 4 Plus, easily one of the best e-readers B&N has ever produced. It’s well-built and feels nice to hold and operate. The specs are top-notch, delivering matching performance. With the massive B&N bookstore backing the device, you’ll perhaps never run out of things to read and listen to. There are millions of books on offer, as well as graphic novels, magazines, and more, making the most of the excellent new Glowlight 4 Plus e-reader. This e-reader retails for $199.99 and is available from the Good e- Reader Store.

3. Bigme Read

Bigme is another prominent Chinese company with a significant presence in the E Ink realm. They offer a range of devices, starting from a 6-inch e-reader to an all-in-one device featuring a sizable 25-inch color e-paper display. The Bigme Read model boasts a 6-inch E Ink Carta HD e-paper display with a 212 PPI resolution. On the performance front, it houses a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor paired with 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Additionally, you can expand the storage by another 1 TB via microSD cards. Operating on Android 8.1, it provides full access to the Play Store. Together, these features make for a compelling package when it comes to e-book reading. The Read retails for $129.99 and is available from the Good e-Reader Store.

4. Onyx Boox Page

Technically speaking, the Onyx Boox Page is an E Ink tablet, but it still makes it to this list thanks to its compact dimensions—a 7-inch E Ink display—and the presence of physical page turn buttons. All of these factors give it more of an e-reader vibe than an e-note device, a feel that is further emphasized by its looks, reminiscent of the Kindle Oasis.

Interestingly, the Boox Page inherits many features from the Boox Leaf 2 e-reader. Among its many positives are 32 gigs of storage with support for microSD cards up to 1 TB. Running on Android 11 and with access to the Play Store, you can install any apps you want. The presence of a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM makes it quite a performer as well. All in all, it’s a nice e-reader device, even though at its core, it’s an e-note device. It retails for $249.99 and is available from the Good e-Reader Store.

5. iReader Light 3

The iReader Light 3 is designed for those who believe in the adage ‘small is beautiful.’ Well-crafted with compact proportions, it’s easy to carry around, allowing you to enjoy your reading just about anywhere. True to its identity as a pure e-reader, the Light 3 doesn’t offer much beyond reading.

While it runs on Android, you can’t sideload your own apps. It lacks speed modes and a web browser, features you shouldn’t necessarily need in a device intended as a replacement for print books. Although the company has started offering support for the English language, the device remains fundamentally Chinese at its core. You can’t access the default bookstore to download books in any language. If you can live with these limitations, the Light 3 stands out as one of the best e-readers available. The Light 3 is available from the Good e-Reader Store for $209.99.