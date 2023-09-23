Bigme is going to release a All-in-one PC with E Ink Color Display

Only two brands have developed a series of primary and secondary E INK displays for your computer, Dasung and Onyx Boox. Dasung has been focused on its product line for a long time, releasing close to 7 different monitors over the years; Dasung is currently funding its latest device on Indiegogo, which features a 25-inch monitor with E INK Kaleido 3 colour e-paper. Onyx Boox has only recently been involved in products that act as secondary displays, the Mira and Mira Pro. There is now a third company entering this space, Bigme.
Bigme has just unveiled a new Kickstarter promotional page that introduces the product, and the page should go live with pricing and full specs sometime next week. Their upcoming project is an All-in-one PC with E Ink Color Display. This will be the first time that an all-in-one PC uses e-paper technology. It will have an INTEL processor, Windows 11, a microphone, speakers, and a front-lit display with warm and cool lighting. A stand comes with it that is height adjustable and can be rotated.
No other details are available, although I think the company will likely be using Kaleido 3 since that is what Dasung uses in their Paperlike Color product.
