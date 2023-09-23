Review of the Pilot Dr. Grip Digital WACOM and EMR Stylus

Pilot initially teased the Dr.Grip WACOM/EMR stylus at a trade show in Japan a few years ago. The stylus looked like it was a concept at the time and never got a first release date until now. The Dr.Grip is finally available to be purchased from the Good e-Reader Store for $59.99.

This new Wacom accessory pen has a Pilot Dr. Grip pen design. The thick pen grip of the Dr. Grip Pen is ergonomically designed so everyone can draw and write with the Dr. Grip pen for long hours with minimal fatigue. With Wacom UD pen technology, the Dr. Grip digital pen has a natural feel. What I like most about it is the plastic grip. There is a soft plastic grip that conforms to your hand and it sinks down. This makes it the only stylus on the market to have this type of functionality.

The pen tips will be sold separately for those who want to swap out nibs on the fly, although it does come with one replacement nib and a nib removal tool. The pen has WACOM and EMR compatibility to work on virtually any e-note in the business, such as the Remarkable 2, Onyx Boox, Meebook, Kindle Scribe and many others.

The Dr. Grip digital pen has a natural pen feel, with Wacom UD pen technology. The comfortable pen stroke is suitable for Creative, Education, and Business.



