When and How Should You Start Reading to Babies?

Source

Reading is enjoyed by people of all age groups. Whether it’s a senior aged 60 or above or a child who’s barely 5, a good book can make anyone’s day. While any adult can enjoy their favorite book as and when they want, for babies, parents usually wonder when the right time to start reading is. According to an article by the Bump, Katelyn Rigg, M.Ed, a certified reading specialist, assistant professor of education, and founder of Literacy Learn, says that it’s worth starting reading to babies before their first birthday. In fact, she started reading to her daughter when she was just a couple of weeks old. She also mentions how mothers can read to their babies even when they are still inside their womb. The sooner they do it, the better for their little ones.

Speaking of the process of how to read to babies, there’s no hard and fast rule. However, for babies aged between three to six months, it’s worth starting with broad books. As babies are curious at this age, broad books would definitely be a sturdy option that ensures engagement. The vibrant images, along with textures and additional features (like sound), will make it even more welcoming for the baby.

As the baby grows up and shifts toward the age group of 6 to 12 months, parents can upgrade the book category and try something that ensures more indulgence. It’s worth trying out books with more visual and textual content to evoke a baby’s interest. Also, including your baby in the reading activity by questioning them about the picture (or other contents) in the book will be an additional benefit.

The 6 to 12-month age group is also the ideal time to start storytime for babies. However, as they grow older, parents can give them more flexibility with their book preferences and categories.