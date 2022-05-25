Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4e is a new e-reader that comes out in June

Barnes and Noble is going to be releasing a new six inch Nook e-reader in June and will retail for $119. This will be their entry level e-reader and will have 212 PPI and a front-lit display with white LED lights, but will not have the color temperature system that the Nook Glowlight 4 and Nook Glowlight Plus enjoys. One of the most compelling aspects is the physical page turn buttons. The Nook Glowlight 4e is available for pre-order today and ships out on the 9th.

The Nook Glowlight 4e features a 6 inch E INK Carta HD display with 212 PPI. It will employ a series of white LED lights along the bezel and will project light evenly across the screen. It will have 8GB of internal storage and WIFI to access the internet. This will allow users to browse the Nook Store and buy digital books, manga and other content. It will also have Bluetooth, but likely it will not have an audio player to listen to audiobooks. There is a USB-C port, this is used for charging it on your PC or MAC or using the accompanied cable for charging. There is a built-in anti-glare screen protector.

Barnes and Noble told Good e-Reader that the cases that were designed for the Nook Glowlight 4, will fit the new Glowlight 4e, so the bookseller does not need to develop new cases. They will soon be revising the titles and descriptions of the cases on their website, just to people will know the cases are compatible with both e-readers.

“Barnes & Noble remains committed to advancing our digital reading experience and will continue to expand the variety of devices and services that we offer to readers,” said James Daunt, CEO, Barnes & Noble. “We are very pleased with the introduction of B&N Audiobooks last month and now to add to the NOOK family. Together with a strong pipeline of new store openings, we are delighted with progress at Barnes & Noble.”



( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.