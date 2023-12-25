Barnes and Noble NOOK GlowLight 4e on sale for 25% off

Barnes and Noble, the largest bookseller in the United States, is having a rare NOOK sale. The NOOK GlowLight 4e, one of their latest generation e-readers, has a regular price of $119, but it is on sale for 25% off and can be yours for $89.99. This deal is available on their website, and the price has been matched on the Good e-Reader Store.

The Nook Glowlight 4e features a 6-inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution 1024×758 and 212 PPI. It has a recessed screen and bezel design, which makes text pop. Most e-readers on the market have a flush screen and bezel with glass. Glass-based screens tend to reflect the sun or overhead lights, whereas the Nook can easily handle all lighting conditions. This is because e-paper absorbs light. It also comes with a built-in anti-glare screen protector, as well. A series of white and amber LED lights project light evenly across the screen.

Underneath the hood is an Allwinner B300 quadcore 1.5 GHZ CPU processor, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. You will be able to charge the reader with a USB-C cable. It has Bluetooth 5.1 and WIFI 802.11 b/g/n to connect to the online bookstore to purchase and download ebooks. Barnes and Noble have hotspots in all their bookstores, which you can connect to free of charge.

The Nook can sideload your collection of digital content. It officially supports EPUB and PDF; you can buy ebooks from other bookstores in these two formats and load them in via Adobe Digital Editions since both formats handle digital rights management (DRM.) You can also borrow books from the public library with Overdrive; you can download them from the Overdrive website to your computer and then use Adobe Digital Editions to sideload them to the Nook. You should get around four weeks of usage, thanks to the 1400 mAh battery.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4e primarily competes against the Amazon Kindle Basic and the Kobo Nia in North America. All of these e-readers are more or less the same. They are designed for people who are new to reading ebooks and want to give them a go without spending much money. They are also good gifts to give to the reader in your family for birthdays or holidays. None of them have 300 PPI or have advanced features that more expensive models have, but they are all affordable. Now that the Nook Glowlight 4e is on sale for $89.99, it beats out the competition on the price alone.

