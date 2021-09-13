Barnes and Noble Nook receives new firmware update

Barnes and Noble pushed out a new firmware update for the Nook Glowlight 3 and Nook Glowlight Plus last week. The bookseller explained to Good e-Reader what new features and enhancements went into 53.0.112 & 53.0.113. “We added the ability for us to share some of our B&N Reads editorials & blog content through the Readouts screen across all NOOK software. The recent software update for our e-Reader devices was a small software fix for updating the NOOK Readouts screen in a more timely fashion. We also recently released NOOK version 5.5.1 for Android and iOS. That update contains a number of bug fixes. I know these probably don’t sound too glamorous, but we are hard at work ensuring that our users have the best experience possible now, while building for the future .



( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.