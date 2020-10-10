Barnes and Noble Nook syncing systems are down

Barnes and Noble is experiencing an outage on their Nook e-readers and the Nook apps for Android and iOS.

The Nook libraries are not syncing or loading purchases, which means you cannot read ebooks, view your purchases or make new purchases. The entire system has crashed and it won’t be fixed for a couple of days.

Barnes and Noble technical support has confirmed with Good e-Reader that the servers are down for maintenance, but they never disclosed the downtime in advance to Nook owners. They failed to email, have a popup appear on Nook devices or even issue an update on social media.

The inability to sync purchases is a kick in the pants for anyone that was hoping to read a good ebook this long weekend.

