Lamy Al-Star WACOM EMR Stylus Review

The Lamy Al-Star Wacom enabled EMR stylus is one of the best products you can buy that has total compatibility with most E INK digital note taking devices. It works with the entire modern Onyx Boox, Boyue, Supernote, Remarkable and many others.

The design of this digital input pen for tablets, smartphones and notebooks is based on the LAMY AL-star rollerball pen. This Wacom enabled product has 4,097 degrees of pressure sensitivity, which is the same as most of the stock styli that ship for free, when you buy an e-note. It also has palm rejection technology, so you can rest your palms on the screen, while you draw.

The design of the stylus is a piano black and the body is comprised of anodized aluminum and the grip is made of an ergonomic plastic. There is shortcut button right above the nib, which can be mapped as an eraser. There is a metal clip at the top that you can use to attach it to a case. It comes with two replacement nibs, that are 0.7 mm in size . It also comes with a tool to remove the nibs.

Lamy pens are designed in Germany and have a very high build quality. The pen is very familiar to anyone who have used to using a Lamy Safari. It’s much better than the cheap plastic styli that that most e-note companies give away. It is comparable to the Heart of Metal stylus from Supernote, except the Lamy pen works on all e-notes, and does not damage the screen.

I have noticed that on a glass screen, the nibs tend to slide a bit, which is the same with most nibs. If you find this is the case, you can buy the Remarkable 1 replacement nibs and use them on your device.





Lamy Al-Star EMR Pen 119.99 4.75 Overall 4.8/5







Pros Sensible eraser position

High quality and durable

Nibs can be replaced

Grip is fantastic Cons Expensive

Takes getting used to when writing on glass

Hard to buy Buy Now

