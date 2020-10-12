Kobo is running a two day sale on the Clara HD and Libra

Kobo has just launched a two day sale on some of their most popular e-readers. You can purchase the Kobo Libra H2O in Canada for $179, the regular price is $199. The Kobo Clara HD is also on sale for $119, the regular price is $149. Meanwhile in the United States, the Libra is on sale for $149, regular price is $169, and the Clara HD is available for $99, normal price is $119. Kobo is also offering free shipping on all e-readers and accessories.

Indigo Books and Music in Canada is also matching the prices of the Kobo Flash Sale, and they also ship to the United States. The UK version of the Kobo website is also running the same deal as the Kobo US and Kobo CAD websites. Walmart in the United States has also price matched the deal for the Kobo Clara HD and Kobo Libra.

If you are thinking of picking up a new e-reader and save some money on this limited time sale, which one should you buy? I would recommend the Kobo Libra, since it is newer. It has a 7 inch screen and there is more room for extra text. The lighting system is better and has more white and amber LED lights, important if you find yourself reading at night, in bed. The Kobo Clara came out in 2018 and is getting a bit long in the tooth, it also has a six inch screen.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.