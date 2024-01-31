Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books at 50% Off at Barnes and Noble

It’s the right time to buy your favorite sci-fi and fantasy books. Barnes & Noble is running a ‘buy one, get one 50% off sale’ through January 31. Add two titles to your card and save half of your money on your purchase. In addition, you will get impressive discounts on board games also.

The sale also features some of the most notable science fiction and fantasy titles, like Dune, and The Lord of the Rings saga. You will also find some excellent graphic novels like The Mysteries, and the complete works of Bone.

Here is the breakdown of some of our favorite books by genre below:

Dune (Paperback)

Parable Of The Sower

The Hobbit

Shadow & Bone Box Set

Heartstopper: Volume 1

The Mysteries

The Amazing Spider-Man (Penguin Classics)

You can also browse the B&N’s entire selection of sci-fi and fantasy books. The online store stocks a wide range of books in this and other genres. Barnes & Noble is an American bookseller with the largest number of retail outlets in the United States. The company offers an extensive catalog of books in almost all genres, at both offline and online stores. The best thing is the company keeps running attractive sales and discounts from time to time. So, we encourage you to stay updated with the upcoming deals and buy your next read at a great price.