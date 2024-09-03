Dark Mode is now Available on NOOK Mobile & Tablets

Barnes and Noble have just pushed an update for the iPad and iPhone to bring Dark Mode to the Nook App. The update is also available via the B&N NOOK Hub for the new NOOK Tablet 9. The Google Play version of the NOOK app will be available in the next few days. Dark Mode will make reading easier by inverting the text; the background will be black and the text white.

The new update is Version 6.7 for NOOK phones and tablet devices. Dark Mode can be enabled or disabled from the App Settings screen. The default setting for this is to use the device’s system Settings. The app will use dark mode when your device is in dark mode and vice versa.

