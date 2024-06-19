Sideloaded B&N NOOK EPUB Books can now sync between e-readers

Barnes and Noble recently introduced new functionality for the vast majority of their e-readers. When customers sideload EPUB ebooks on a NOOK, reading progress will sync between e-readers, tablets and apps. This is a new functionality recently discovered by some intrepid Reddit users.

The Barnes and Noble e-readers that currently support sideloaded EPUB books to sync across all other devices and apps still have to receive firmware updates and are not considered EOL or discontinued. Having an e-reader and downloading an EPUB book online would be best. Attach the USB cable to your PC or MAC and copy the ebook to your device. Once there, it will automatically sync to all other NOOK-related hardware, such as the new Barnes and Noble NOOK Tablet 9 by Lenovo or the official apps for Android and iOS.

