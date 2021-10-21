The Barnes and Noble Nook is having errors with Overdrive ebooks

Various Barnes and Noble Nook e-readers are having problems with borrowing ebooks from Overdrive. There are errors that are popping up that say “error opening book.” This occurs when you are borrowing the book from the library, downloading it to your computer and using Adobe Digital Editions to transfer the book over to the e-reader when it is plugged into the USB port. Why is this occurring and is there a fix?

Barnes and Noble is aware of the issue. They stated that Adobe updated a security certificate and did not inform any of their customers. The Nook development team is working on a hotfix and will be issuing a firmware update next week, which will solve the issue. So if you are having problems with Overdrive library books, there will be a resolution soon.



( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.