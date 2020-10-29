The Cold Millions is the B&N Book Club November Pick

Barnes and Noble has made their book club online only, since the global pandemic first begun. Discussion and book club selections are only available on the Facebook Page. The page is private, and readers have to apply, but they pretty well accept everyone. Employees at the B&N retail stores are totally unaware this program exist. The book club pick for November is the Cold Millions by Jess Walter.

The acclaimed author of Beautiful Ruins once again delivers a “literary miracle” (NPR)—a propulsive novel that centers around two brothers searching for a better world in early 20th-century America. This Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition contains an original essay written by Jess Walter and a group discussion guide for book clubs. On December 1st at 7PM ET Jess Walter will be with us live on B&N Facebook for a discussion of the book and to answer questions from readers.

