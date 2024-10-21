Bigme B1051C e-Note With Android 14 and 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 Display Launched

We all knew Bigme is going to launch a new e-note device and it is here already – the Bigme B1051C. As NotebookCheck reported, the biggest positive of the new e-note device is of course its color e-paper display thanks to the Kaleido 3 panel that it comes with. The display measures 10.3 inches and has a resolution of 930 x 1240 pixels. It is going to be a 300 PPI display when showing black-and-white content and drops to 150 PPI when showing color. There is also a 36-level warm and cold temperature control feature to ensure you have the perfect display illumination irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions.

Under the hood lies a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor along with 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable via microSD cards. It runs the more recent Android 14 OS, which is a major advantage here considering that many e-note devices are still stuck with Android 11. Further, you have the liberty to install programs of your choice, which means you are not tied to a single content source, as is the case with Kobo or Amazon devices.

Other features of the Bigme B1051C include a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security, a quad microphone system, and speakers. Power comes from a 3,700 mAh battery which should be enough to sustain operation for a few days comfortably. The onboard camera at the rear can be used for scanning documents and creating an image of important office documents, with Bigme offering lifetime free OCR support. It measures 184.4 x 236.5 x 5.5 mm and weighs 435 grams. The bundled stylus can used for note-taking or sketching, as the need might be.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It can be attached to a keyboard case which transforms the e-note into a notebook of sorts. It offers free voice-to-text with support for 37 languages and can recognize a wide range of e-book, image, and audiobook formats. Another convenient feature the e-note comes with includes BigmeGPT4.0 which will let users do online translation, create drawings, write summaries or essays, and such. The company said the smart AI feature is going to be available for free for life.

The Bigme B1051C is currently available to buy from the official company store where it is priced at $639.00. For that price, you get the e-note along with the pen, pen nibs, nib clip, a Type C cable, and a magnetic case. If you’d like the keyboard cover, the entire package is going to cost $718. The shipping date for the regular version is November 1st and the Keyboard one is November 15th.