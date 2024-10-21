Overdrive has entered the publishing business

School libraries are under increasing pressure. However, research shows that schools with dedicated librarians see significant improvements in reading proficiency and academic performance. As digital resources expand, libraries are more than places to borrow books; they are essential for providing equitable access to information and technology, ensuring that all students can thrive. With this in mind, OverDrive has just announced the launch of its first internal publishing company and debut series.

Heights Press is a boutique publishing imprint inspired by Cleveland Heights, Ohio’s vibrant creativity and community spirit. Rooted in OverDrive’s Cleveland home, Heights Press reflects the company’s deep mission to support schools and libraries in promoting literacy and a love of reading. Heights Press debuts with “Hickory Hollow,” a six-book series for middle-grade readers and a series of video shorts. The initial titles are now available exclusively for public libraries and schools worldwide for readers using the Libby, Sora, and Kanopy Kids apps and platforms.

Each book in “Hickory Hollow” will be available initially in e-book format in five languages—English, Chinese, German, Vietnamese, and Korean—ensuring a broad reach and greater accessibility. The first title is available at no cost to all OverDrive schools and libraries as part of the “Everyone Reads: Kids and Teens Collection” for readers on Libby and Sora, and the remaining books are available for purchase in the OverDrive Marketplace.

