Amazon Kindle receives a new update and enhances Whispersync for Books

Amazon has just released a firmware update for the 10th and 11th generation Kindle e-readers. The 5.17.1 firmware is only available for older models. The update includes a few small features. The “Whispersync for Books” setting within Device Options is now simply called “Sync.” The underlying synchronization functionality has not been changed. It also fixes a bug that customers may have experienced with opening the reading toolbar, “time left in chapter” being unavailable, and crashes when using Japanese ruby characters or the “Go To” option from Home and Library.

Users have claimed that the new update reduces the percentage left in a book at the bottom of the screen to its original size but still aligns with the margins of the main text. Highlighting seems less buggy, but highlights are still close together, without the gap between lines. However, sideloaded fonts are still busted, they always revert back to the Bookerly font.

