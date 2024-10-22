The Wait is Over, Apple’s New iPad Mini 7 is Here!

The battle for electronic reading devices has been raging for a long time, and with each release, the stakes are higher. The rivalry between e-readers and the iPad is fierce, and it just got more intense with the release of Apple’s new iPad Mini 7 built with Apple Intelligence in mind.

The official release date is set for November 1st but Apple just confirmed that they will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow October 23rd for 499$. Available in four different pastel colours they are just as powerful as they are attractive with a sleek 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

It is not just the outside that is attractive, this device is packed with powerful features on the inside too!

Here is a quick look under the hood.

A17 Pro chip (30% faster)

iPadOS 18 operating system



128, 256 or 512GB storage options

6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

True Tone P3 wide color.

5-core GPU (25% faster)

16-core Neural Engine (2x faster)

Ultralow reflectivity for vivid color and sharp text

The possibilities are endless!

In true Apple fashion popular and productive applications are integrated into the device for writing, communicating, and creating just about anything your imagination can think of. Regardless of whether you use Siri for powerful search engine results, jot down notes using the Apple pencil, create images with Genmoji or record live audio every action will feel seamless and effortless.

Feel safe in knowing that whatever you create, download or use will be secure with a beefed up Apple Intelligence model that focuses on personal privacy and security.

Small and portable with all-day battery life, the Apple iPad Mini 7 can be used as an e-reader but the battle rages on and the question remains the same, do people prefer e-readers or tablets for reading?

Dedicated e-readers like Kindle offer a larger screen, extended battery life, and basic features that provide a distraction-free reading experience. The iPad Mini offers convenience, portability and cool features like voice-activate page turning but it is not necessarily the best option for readers looking for an immersive experience.

Experts seem to agree on at least one thing: tablets, notebooks and smartphones are perfect for short term reading but if you read a great deal for extended periods of time a dedicated reader is the better option.

It is simply a matter of preference and knowing what your device will mainly be used for.