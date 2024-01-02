Bigme B751C 7-inch color e-note featuring Kaleido 3 display launched

Bigme had earlier announced the launch of the B751 e-note device. The company is now following it up with the color version of the same which it has named the Bigme B751C. As ITHome reported, the e-note features a Kaleido 3 display which is capable of a 300 PPI and 150 PPI color and black-and-white resolution. Bigme said the display is flicker-free which ensures distortion-free text and images at all times.

The display also emits the least blue light and has received German Rheinland certification with a paper-like index score of 86. Other attributes of the display include the incorporation of xRapid quick brushing and automatic ghosting elimination technology, all of which ensure a pleasant and safe viewing pleasure of the highest order. The display also comes with a 36-level adjustable warm and cold front light system.

The e-note runs Android 11 with access to the Play Store. That way, you can always have all the apps you ever need. Other features of the device include physical page turn buttons, a built-in microphone, and speakers for listening to audiobooks. The bundled stylus pen can be used for taking notes or drawing as the need might be.

The B751C comes with note-taking applications and supports features such as layers, canvas, lasso, zoom, text and image insertion, note encryption, and so on. It comes with an integrated reading engine xReader which Bigme said has been optimized and upgraded so that it is now capable of supporting reading books in more than 20 mainstream document formats, with 10+ reading layouts. It comes with 5 reading refresh modes and 4 dual-document opening modes.

Behind the screen lies a 2.3GHz octa-core processor that is coupled to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. You also have the option to add up to 1 TB of external storage should you need it. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Power comes from a 2300 mAh battery which should be enough to last several days on a single charge.

Bigme also stated the new B751C is unique in that it boasts dual-system functionality and is the only 7-inch e-note to be so capable. It can be easily connected to external accessories such as a keyboard, mouse, or headphones via Bluetooth. Other features the e-note offers include handwriting-to-text conversion, voice-to-text accuracy of over 98 percent, translation and transcription in 37 languages and 27 dialects, and so on. It also offers seamless access to ChatGPT.