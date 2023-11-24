Bigme has introduced its first 7-inch e-note, the B751

Bigme has launched a new mini e-note device featuring a 7-inch E Ink display. Named B751, the new Bigme e-note sports compact dimensions measuring a mere 7mm in thickness, ITHome reported. Under the hood, the e-note packs an octa-core 2.3GHz processor, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB of storage. For those requiring more space, microSD cards can expand storage up to 1TB. The package includes a standard 4096-level pressure-sensitive stylus, and the device is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

Beyond its hardware prowess, the e-note harnesses advanced AI technology, boasting a speech-to-text accuracy exceeding 98%. It supports translation and transcription in 36 languages and 27 dialects, alongside features like intelligent summarization, smart chat, intelligent creation, smart drawing, and intelligent translation.

The display is a standout feature, with Bigme claiming a proprietary xRapid quick brush + automatic ghosting elimination technology. The 300 PPI resolution E-ink screen is free from blue light and flickering. Bigme is claiming the display is certified by the German Rhine class paper for ultra-low blue light emission. The display offers 36 levels of adjustable brightness, color temperature.

Running on the Android 11 open system, the e-note facilitates cloud reading and writing. Other features of the Bigme e-note include physical page-turning buttons while external OTG expansion adds to its versatility. The e-note supports accessories like a keyboard, mouse, or headphones. Connectivity options with the e-note include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi besides supporting six file transfer methods including WeChat mutual transfer and QR code sharing.

The Mini e-note B751 is accompanied by an exclusive case and offers a choice of three colors: cherry blossom pink, sea blue, and quiet black. The e-note is available for pre-sale at a retail price of 1699 yuan which comes to around $240 USD.