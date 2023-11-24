AI-generated Poem Postcards on Google’s Arts & Culture app

Recently, Google launched a tool that allows you to make exclusive AI-generated poem postcards according to your choice of artwork and subject. This new tool is added as Google’s redesign initiative of its Arts & Culture app. Additionally, it’s also a part of its rollout of generative AI features, including text creation in Docs and code generation with AI on Sheets.

\Speaking more about the poem postcards, it’s integrated within Google’s Arts & Culture app and website, where users can select different types of poems for generation. This includes sonnet, limerick, ode, elegy, haiku, etc.

Generally, the AI will be created as per the texts you type in the tool. You can add the texts/subjects as per the artwork or painting you want on the postcard cover. To mention about some of the works that you can use are The Great Wave off Kanagawa, The Scream and The Starry Night. Google mentioned earlier how it’s using the PaLM 2 large language model for poem generation.

The PaLM 2 large language model was launched earlier this year. Google describes it as “a state-of-the-art language model with improved multilingual, reasoning and coding capabilities.” They also announced that moving forward, they will continue to develop PaLM 2, with version updates as it is implemented in their products.

Besides the poem generator, with this application, users will also be able to scroll through a personalized feed of cultural highlights. It will further help to refine searches for cultural topics. Furthermore, if you are curious to browse content related to your work, you can do so through the cultural flywheel.

Speaking about accessibility, the redesigned Arts & Culture app is available on Android for users. Although the iOS version is not available, it’s under the “soon to follow” list.