Onyx Boox introduces new Livingstone 3 e-reader featuring E Ink Carta 1300 display

Onyx Boox seems to have begun upgrading its e-readers to the latest E Ink Carta 1300 display. Curiously, as the site hwp.ru reported, the first to get the new generation E Ink display is the 6-inch Boox Livingstone 3 which happens to be the rebranded version of the company’s Poke e-reader that is sold in Russia. Boox is claiming the new Carta 1300 display allows for 20 percent higher contrast and 25 percent faster response time. More specifically, the 6-inch E Ink Carta 1300 display offers a resolution of 1072 x 1448 pixels which translates to a 300 ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, the new Livingstone 3 comes with a quad-core 2 GHz processor that is coupled with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage. The e-reader runs Android 11 and is compatible with both Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. Page turns can be actuated either by swiping on the 6-inch touch-enabled display or via the page turn buttons available on the cover that the e-reader comes bundled with. The backlit display offers separate controls for adjusting the light to allow for comfortable reading even in challenging lighting conditions.

The one aspect of the display that immediately catches the attention is that it is noticeably white which makes the black text simply pop out. No wonder reading off the display is going to be an extremely pleasurable experience. Pages refresh fast enough while causing the minimum of ghosting. The e-reader also comes with a browser, which means you can also surf the web if doing so in monochrome mode is not an issue for you.

A 3000 mAh battery keeps the device going, which Boox is claiming will last a month on a single full charge. The e-reader weighs a convenient 165 grams which goes up to 265 grams with the cover included. Coming to its price, the new Boox Livingstone 3 will set you back $200. Maybe we will see more Onyx devices getting the new E Ink Carta 1300 display in the future.

This e-reader is not an international release, it is only for the Russian market.