Bigme launches cheaper version of B751C e-note without the stylus

It was just this January that Bigme launched the B751C e-note device featuring a 7-inch color e-paper display. Just three months down the line the company is following that up with a standalone version of the e-note device that does not include a stylus. This should suffice for those who are in need of a 7-inch color e-reader device sans the note-taking ability. That said, there is always the option to upgrade for which users will only have to procure the stylus pen which costs 350 yuan. The B751C stand-alone version also costs exactly 350 yuan less than the standard model.

Also, since the stand-alone model does not come bundled with the stylus, users have the option to disable the note-taking functionalities, while enabling them again once they choose to upgrade and buy the stylus pen. So, the usual note-taking features such as the note feature for meeting minutes, casual notes, global handwriting, bookshelf handwritten, and so on can all be enabled or disabled depending on whether the user wants the Bigme B751C to serve as an e-note or an e-reader device.

Both models are otherwise identical in specs, features, and build. There is the 7-inch Kaleido 3 display on the top that is supported by the company’s xRapid fast brush and automatic image elimination technology for a superior viewing experience. The display also conforms to the German TUV Rheinland certification with a paper-like score of 86. Behind it lies a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor that is coupled with 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of native storage, it being further expandable to up to 1 TB.

The Bigme B751C measures 7 mm in thickness and weighs just 220 grams. It comes with a 2300 mAh battery and supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity. The device runs Android 11 right out of the box. The Bigme B751C is currently available to order via JingDong where it is priced 1659 yuan, which comes to around 230 USD.