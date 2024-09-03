New Bigme B1051C Smart Office Color E Ink Notebook to Launch Soon

Bigme has revealed its latest offering in the e-note segment, the B1051C featuring a 10.3-inch color e-paper display. Bigme is calling it a smart office notebook and it comes with a keyboard kit and a stylus. Crafted out of aluminum alloy, the e-note boasts a robust build, enough to withstand the rigors of everyday office use. It otherwise sports a thin and light body, measuring just 5.5 mm in thickness.

The rest of the specs are quite impressive too, which include a Dimensity 900 processor under the hood along with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. That should be enough storage for all practical purposes though if you still need more, there is the option to add another 1 TB via micro SD cards. There is also the fingerprint sensor for security while the onboard camera should allow for scanning of office documents easily. Also, a nice thing about the B1051C e-note is that it runs the latest Android 14 version.

It however is not known at the moment if the e-note will come with the Kaleido 3 color e-paper panel though that seems most obvious as that’s the latest currently available. Bigme however stated the upcoming e-note will have a quick swipe + automatic clearing of residual image technology onboard. This should allow for fast page refresh times while also ensuring a clearer image each time, with the minimum of image retention from the previous display.

More details about the Bigme B1051C are awaited, including its launch plans as well as its likely pricing structure. Stay tuned.