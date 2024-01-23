New Bigme S2 e-note with 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 display launched

Bigme has a new e-note device to offer in the form of the Bigme S2. The E Ink tablet comes with a 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 display while on the other side of it lies an octa-core 2.3GHz processor. The tablet offers 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of native storage, the latter being further expandable to up to 1 TB via microSD cards. Powering the device is a 3000 mAh battery which should keep it going for a week or two easily.

The Kaleido 3 display, as is already known, offers 300 PPI resolution in monochrome mode, which gets halved to 150 PPI when switching to color mode. The new Bigme S2 color e-note device also offers a 36-level front light system offering individual warm and cold light mechanisms so that you have the most optimum reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting condition.

Other features of the Bigme S2 include a rear-mounted 8 MP camera, a microphone, and an integrated speaker. The device comes bundled with an electromagnetic stylus which comes with an integrated eraser. The pen offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and does not need charging for its operation. The e-note runs Android 11 right out of the box. Connectivity options with the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Bigme S2 e-note can be purchased via JingDong for 2799 Yuan which translates roughly to around USD 400.