An E Ink phone with the looks of the BlackBerry Passport

Here is a device that reminds us of the BlackBerry Passport. There is the same squarish build as well as a physical keyboard at the bottom. The only change here is that the device that has appeared on Reddit features an E Ink screen. The device is branded Minimal and promises to offer a complete distraction-free experience.

Also, it seems to be a general-purpose phone that should let you do everything that you’d expect out of a smartphone. From the single image that there is of the phone, there are mentions of the Phone, Messages, Notes, Calculator, and Uber shown on the display. There is a weather widget shown too, as is a To-do list. There is no mention of a stylus accompanying the device.

On the whole, the device does look interesting though unfortunately there is nothing else that we know of the device. Also, the BlackBerry passport which the company had introduced towards that fag end of its existence didn’t do much to lift its fortunes. That way, it is going to be interesting if the Minimal makes a mark in the E Ink smartphone segment.