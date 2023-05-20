The Bigme InkNote Color Lite is a more affordable Kaleido 3 e-note

Bigme has released a more affordable InkNote Color+ tablet with Kaleido 3 colour e-paper, the InkNote Color Lite. The Lite has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, whereas the regular InkNote Color+ has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This slight decrease in RAM and storage is not a big deal for most users who want to read colour content or draw and are not sideloading thousands of PDF documents or audiobooks. The Bigme InkNote Color Lite hits all the right spots to make a surefire bestseller. It currently retails for $489.99 and is available from the Good e-Reader Store, whereas the regular InkNote Color+ retails for $679.99.

The Bigme Inknote Color came out in 2022 with an E INK Kaleido 2-colour e-paper panel. The colours were a bit messy, and when reading ebooks, the background wasn’t grey, but a mixture of colours trying to make it grey. The company returned to the drawing board and added the latest generation E INK Kaleido 3 colour e-paper screen instead in early 2023. This has made of world of difference. The background is pure grey, similar to the black-and-white reading experience found on mainstream e-readers from Amazon or Kobo. You finally get the best of both worlds, a great reading experience and the new Kaleido 3 panel, which makes colours vibrant. Bigme is trying to compete against the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C, a new colour e-paper e-note that just came out. They think their InkNote Color Lite will be a more viable alternative since it is more affordable.

The Bigme InkNote Color Lite features a 10.3-inch E INK Carta HD capacitive touchscreen display with a black-and-white screen resolution of 2480 x 1860, 300 PPI and a 4:3 aspect ratio. The colour e-paper employs the latest generation E INK Kaleido 3 colour filter array and has a resolution of 1240×930 and 150 PPI. The new panel can display a wider colour gamut, and the 4,096 colour combinations make content such as pictures, magazines and webtoons pop. The vibrancy of colour has been improved; colours now blend into each other better than the previous generation E INK Kaleido 2 screen.

The tablet is completely flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The colour scheme is black. Its front-lit display has 36 white and amber LED lights, allowing you to mix white and a warm candlelight effect.

The InkNote Color Lite has a WACOM screen and comes with a stylus. This is used to draw on PDF files, ebooks, comics, newspapers, magazines or the stock drawing app. The pen is black and can magnetically attach itself to the side of the device. It can also connect via Bluetooth so that you can turn pages of a PDF or ebook with just the click of a button; you no longer have to swipe, tap or gesture on the touchscreen to do this. It has 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, and it is voice controlled.

Underneath the hood are an A53 2.3 GHZ octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If this storage is not enough, for whatever reason, it has an SD card capable of an additional 128GB of storage. WIFI can connect to the internet and fetch firmware updates, which you should do immediately. Four noise-cancelling mics on the bottom of the tablet are used for voice dictation, such as voice-to-text in the note-taking app. Speech recognition is compatible with over 31 languages with 98% accuracy. You can also use the microphones for apps like WhatsApp, Discord or WeChat. You can listen to audiobooks, podcasts, music or anything else via the dual stereo speakers. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 for optional wireless headphones or earbuds. There is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. You can use the fingerprint sensor to unlock your device and set a passcode for more security. It has a G-Sensor for automatic screen rotation, which helps when wanting to switch quickly between portrait and landscape mode. The battery is 4,000 mAh, which should be suitable for a few weeks. You can charge it via the USB-C port.

The InkNote Color Lite is running Google Android 11 and has full access to the Google Play Store. Bigme is making a big deal, no pun intended with the inclusion of ChatGPT. This generative AI onboard, is capable of pulling off such tasks as creating a summary of meeting minutes, writing essays, video scripts, or other compositions, writing e-mails, real-time translation of texts, reading or editing notes, writing codes, and so on. In fact, the list can be endless given how generative AI is smart enough to add to its vast repertoire of skills and continues to evolve over time. With the ChatGPT-enabled, Bigme is promising a more streamlined and structured operation of your daily office proceedings.

